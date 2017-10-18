Play

Reds' Jose Peraza: Playing shortstop in winter ball

Peraza is playing winter ball in Venezuela and hoping to play a lot at shortstop, in anticipation of Zack Cozart leaving via free agency this offseason, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Peraza is also working on being more selective at the plate, something he was more successful doing after losing his starting job to Scooter Gennett last year.

