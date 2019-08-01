Reds' Jose Peraza: Playing time increase likely

Peraza will likely see some starts at second base and in the outfield following the trades of Scooter Gennett and Yasiel Puig before Wednesday's trade deadline.

It's been an awfully disappointing season for Peraza, to the extent that the Reds might have a tough decision this offseason about whether to tender a contract and be subject to arbitration. He's hitting .237/.284/.359 on the season, but the Reds will probably want to see as much as possible from him if/when they decide they're out of the Wild Card race.