Reds' Jose Peraza: Pops third homer

Peraza went 2-for-5 with a triple, a solo homer run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Braves.

The 24-year-old flashed a rare power stroke in this one -- the homer was only his third of the year. That said, his 18 extra-base hits actually tie his previous career high from 2017. Peraza is now hitting .306 (26-for-85) in June with one home run, five steals, 10 RBI and 13 runs in 22 games.