Reds' Jose Peraza: Reaches base three times
Peraza went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored Sunday against the Twins.
Peraza continues to swing a hot bat, now hitting safely in 10 of his last 11 games. He has four multi-hit games during his hitting streak, which has helped raise his batting average from .234 to .299. Despite getting on base so frequently, he has attempted only one stolen base in that span, likely a product of batting ahead of Joey Votto. Given that most of his value is reliant on stolen bases, that's a disappointment but if he continues to get on base the stolen base opportunities should come.
