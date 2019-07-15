Reds' Jose Peraza: Records pinch-hit homer
Peraza went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in a 10-9 loss against the Rockies on Sunday.
The 25-year-old smashed a pinch-hit homer to pull the Reds within a run during the sixth, but those were the last runs of the game. Peraza stayed in the contest as part of a double-switch and received another at-bat during the ninth but struck out. He went 5-for-8 (.625) with two extra-base hits and five RBI during the weekend series against the Rockies. Peraza is batting .236 with six homers, 25 RBI, 26 runs and five steals in 233 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.