Reds' Jose Peraza: Records pinch-hit homer

Peraza went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in a 10-9 loss against the Rockies on Sunday.

The 25-year-old smashed a pinch-hit homer to pull the Reds within a run during the sixth, but those were the last runs of the game. Peraza stayed in the contest as part of a double-switch and received another at-bat during the ninth but struck out. He went 5-for-8 (.625) with two extra-base hits and five RBI during the weekend series against the Rockies. Peraza is batting .236 with six homers, 25 RBI, 26 runs and five steals in 233 at-bats this season.