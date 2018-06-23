Reds' Jose Peraza: Runs wild Friday

Peraza went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and three stolen bases in Friday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

After grounding out to kick off the game for the Reds, Peraza reached base in each of his next three plate appearances and promptly stole second each time. The shortstop is now up to 13 steals in 15 attempts on the year, but his .268/.312/.334 slash line makes him fairly one-dimensional from a fantasy standpoint.