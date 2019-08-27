Reds' Jose Peraza: Sent to Triple-A

Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Peraza hasn't started a game since Aug. 19, so he'll head down to the minors following the return of Joey Votto (back) from the injured list. Manager David Bell did note that Peraza will only be with Lousiville for the 10-day minimum before being promoted back to the majors.

