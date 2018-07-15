Reds' Jose Peraza: Singles three times

Peraza went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored in the 6-4 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Peraza ended the first half on an absolute tear, going 11-for-15 in his last three games and bringing his season batting average to .293. The 24-year-old infielder has 17 stolen bases and should surpass his career high of 23 set last year. He's also tied his career best of five home runs already. Peraza should continue to provide consistent steals and a solid batting average in the second half.