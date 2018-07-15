Reds' Jose Peraza: Singles three times
Peraza went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored in the 6-4 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.
Peraza ended the first half on an absolute tear, going 11-for-15 in his last three games and bringing his season batting average to .293. The 24-year-old infielder has 17 stolen bases and should surpass his career high of 23 set last year. He's also tied his career best of five home runs already. Peraza should continue to provide consistent steals and a solid batting average in the second half.
More News
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Continues roll with five-hit night•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Collects three hits against Cardinals•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Breaks game open with grand slam•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Homers in second consectuve game•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Pops third homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...