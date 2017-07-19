Reds' Jose Peraza: Sits out Wednesday

Peraza is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Peraza has a hit in 10 of the past 12 games, but he'll get a day off nonetheless. Scooter Gennett will man the keystone to replace him for the night.

