Reds' Jose Peraza: Sitting again Thursday

Peraza is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres.

Peraza will head to the bench for a second straight game as he continues to struggle at the dish; through 16 games, he's slashing just .154/.170/.231 with a homer and a stolen base. Derek Dietrich will pick up another start at the keystone in his place.

