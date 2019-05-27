Reds' Jose Peraza: Sitting game one

Peraza is not in the lineup for the first game of the Reds' doubleheader Monday against the Pirates.

Peraza continues to lose playing time to Derek Dietrich and Jose Iglesias as he earned just one start in the team's weekend series against the Cubs. His performance hasn't dictated his regular presence in the lineup, as he's hitting just .201/.258/.313 with four steals and four home runs across 155 plate appearances.