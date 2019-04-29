Reds' Jose Peraza: Slots in as leadoff man

Peraza will start at second base and serve as the Reds' leadoff man Monday against the Mets.

Joey Votto had managed a .423 on-base percentage while leading off in the Reds' previous six games, but he'll slide down a spot in the order as manager David Bell experiments with Peraza in the table-setting role. Peraza has begun to turn things around a bit lately with at least one hit in each of his past six starts, but his .188/.207/.288 slash line for the season probably won't afford him much security in the leadoff role.