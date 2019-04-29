Reds' Jose Peraza: Slots in as leadoff man
Peraza will start at second base and serve as the Reds' leadoff man Monday against the Mets.
Joey Votto had managed a .423 on-base percentage while leading off in the Reds' previous six games, but he'll slide down a spot in the order as manager David Bell experiments with Peraza in the table-setting role. Peraza has begun to turn things around a bit lately with at least one hit in each of his past six starts, but his .188/.207/.288 slash line for the season probably won't afford him much security in the leadoff role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start