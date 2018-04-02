Reds' Jose Peraza: Slow start

Peraza went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Nationals and is now 0-for-12 with five strikeouts on the season.

This is a critical season for Peraza with Nick Senzel on the way (and Scooter Gennett off to a hot start). Getting off to a slow start is definitely sub-optimal for him. In fairness, the Reds have faced Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez. The Cubs come to town next for the Reds, who haven't won yet.

