Reds' Jose Peraza: Starting in center field

With Nick Senzel out with a migraine Saturday, Peraza is getting the start in center field.

Peraza had a big two-run triple in Friday's win over the Brewers. This will be his sixth start in the last eight games. When Scooter Gennett returns, it's going to be more difficult to get Peraza opportunities to start.

