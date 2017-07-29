Reds' Jose Peraza: Starting in place of Cozart

Peraza will start at shortstop and bat eighth Saturday against the Marlins.

The opportunity for Peraza to play regularly has opened back up with Zack Cozart (quad) landing on the DL. However, Peraza has flashed very little thump and next to no patience at the plate, and those issues largely offset the appeal of his speed in fantasy settings.

