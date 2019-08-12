Reds' Jose Peraza: Starting streak ends
Peraza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
With Jose Iglesias missing the prior three games due to injuries and the Reds in the midst of a schedule featuring several opposing left-handed starters, Peraza has cracked the lineup in nine of the past 10 games. He batted a respectable .294 during that span, but it might not be enough for Peraza to retain ample work in the middle infield. In addition to Iglesias rejoining the lineup Monday, the Reds also scooped Freddy Galvis up off waivers from the Blue Jays. Galvis' arrival likely leaves him, Iglesias, Peraza and Josh VanMeter to contend for starts at either second base or shortstop in any given game.
