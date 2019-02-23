Reds' Jose Peraza: Still the starter
Despite the signing of Jose Iglesias on Saturday, the Reds emphasized that Peraza is still the starting shortstop, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Manager David Bell gave Peraza the vote of confidence: "He's made great strides. We believe in what he's doing. Nothing changes there."
