Reds' Jose Peraza: Submits four-hit performance
Peraza went 4-for-5 with a home run, four runs and two RBI in the Reds' 9-7 win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Peraza got the scoring started for the night with a two-run bomb off Junior Guerra in the first inning and laced more three base hits to boost his second-half batting line to .293/.320/.463 over 36 games. The shortstop has seen his efficiency decline on the basepaths since the All-Star break with a 3-for-7 success rate on stolen-base attempts, but the excellent average coupled with solid run-scoring totals have cemented him as a worthy lineup option in just about every fantasy format.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....