Reds' Jose Peraza: Submits four-hit performance

Peraza went 4-for-5 with a home run, four runs and two RBI in the Reds' 9-7 win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Peraza got the scoring started for the night with a two-run bomb off Junior Guerra in the first inning and laced more three base hits to boost his second-half batting line to .293/.320/.463 over 36 games. The shortstop has seen his efficiency decline on the basepaths since the All-Star break with a 3-for-7 success rate on stolen-base attempts, but the excellent average coupled with solid run-scoring totals have cemented him as a worthy lineup option in just about every fantasy format.