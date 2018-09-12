Reds' Jose Peraza: Swats 11th homer

Peraza went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Peraza put the Reds up 1-0 with his first-inning solo shot off Ross Stripling, but that was it for Cincinnati as the Dodgers went on to score eight unanswered. The homer, his 11th of the season, extended Peraza's hit streak to eight games, a stretch during which he's hitting an impressive .441 with two homers, two stolen bases and eight RBI.

