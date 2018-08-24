Reds' Jose Peraza: Swipes 20th base

Peraza went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Thursday against the Cubs.

Peraza collected two hits and a stolen base for the second consecutive night. He now has 20 stolen bases, good enough for seventh in the National League. Paired with a solid 67 runs scored and .294 average, Peraza has taken a significant step forward this season.

