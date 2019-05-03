Reds' Jose Peraza: Takes seat Friday
Peraza is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Giants.
Peraza will have the day off Friday after starting the last seven games and going 8-for-25 with one double, one home run, four RBI and two stolen bases. Derek Dietrich grabs the start at second base in his stead, batting fifth.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Most concerning of struggling aces?
Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom both appear to have come around, so who's next? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Duffy, closer developments
Is there any hope for Danny Duffy after Thursday's impressive outing? Maybe a little, says...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...