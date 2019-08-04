Reds' Jose Peraza: Takes seat Sunday

Peraza is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Following Wednesday's trade that sent Scooter Gennett to the Giants, Peraza started in the middle infield in the Reds' subsequent three games. While Jose Iglesias appears locked in as the everyday shortstop, Peraza should get the chance to fight with Josh VanMeter and Derek Dietrich for playing time at the keystone the rest of the way. Peraza's right-handedness may work against him in the job battle with VanMeter and Dietrich, both of whom hit from the left side.