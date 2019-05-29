Reds' Jose Peraza: Third straight start

Peraza will start at second base and bat eighth Wednesday against the Pirates.

Peraza will stick in the lineup for a third straight game, but it's worth noting that Joey Votto (hamstring) has been sidelined for all of those contests. Per Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer, manager David Bell expects Votto to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Nationals, so it's likely that Derek Dietrich will shift over to second base for that contest and bump Peraza to a bench role. Peraza is slashing just .190/.301/.349 in May and has done little to justify receiving more work at the expense of Dietrich, who has upped his home-run total to a team-best 17 after slugging four long balls over the past two contests.