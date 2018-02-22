Reds' Jose Peraza: To play against Cleveland on Friday
Peraza will start Friday's Cactus League opener against the Indians, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Peraza was forced to leave the Venezuelan winter league due to personal reasons, but it appears like he's ready to go heading into spring games with the Reds. In 2017, Peraza slashed .259/.297/.324 with five home runs, 37 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 143 games.
