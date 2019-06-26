Reds' Jose Peraza: Two mental errors

Peraza went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Angels, but made two critical mistakes that contributed to the loss, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. He got picked off first base early in the game, then later lost track of outs after catching a fly ball in left field, allowing a runner to score from second base after tagging up.

Peraza is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game, but he's set to lose some playing time once Scooter Gennett returns this weekend. It's been a disappointing season - not only is Peraza hitting .224, but he's only 5-for-9 on the base paths after tallying 23 stolen bases last season.