Siri was promoted to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Siri hit decently enough in 63 games for Double-A Chattanooga, though his .270/.323/.370 slash line was only good for a 104 wRC+. He showed good speed with 17 steals but also struck out 30.8 percent of the time. He'll have to show more power than the four homers he's managed so far this season if he's to succeed with that kind of strikeout rate.