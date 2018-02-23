Play

Updating a previous report, Siri injured his left thumb and had the wind knocked out of him when he collided with the center field wall in Friday's spring game, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

The severity of the issue is still unknown, but at least there is clarity on what Siri is dealing with. More information on his status should become available once he's able to be fully examined by team doctors.

