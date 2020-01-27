Reds' Jose Siri: Designated for assignment
The Reds designated Siri for assignment Monday, in conjunction with the signing of Nick Castellanos, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Siri struggled mightily as he climbed the Reds' organizational ladder, hitting just .186/.252/.245 with 39 strikeouts in 112 plate appearances when eventually was promoted to Triple-A Louisville last season. He has power and speed, but a poor sense of the strike zone that only got exacerbated as he faced pitchers with more control. He would be well-served to be in another organization that doesn't have so many outfield alternatives, but it's debatable whether such an organization would use a 40-man roster spot to claim him.
