Reds' Jose Siri: Exits early following wall collision
Siri was removed from Friday's spring game with the Indians in the eighth inning after running into the center field wall, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The outfield prospect was on the ground for a bit following the collision, but fortunately was able to walk off the field under his own power. No details have emerged as to what exactly the injury is or how severe it is, but more information should come forth relatively soon. Aristedes Aquino replaced him in the outfield for the remainder of the game.
