Siri had an infield single in his final at-bat Wednesday, extending his hitting streak at Low-A Dayton to 38 games.

Siri entered the season with very little buzz - in fact, the most attention that he received was for getting into a fight on a slide play earlier this season. But in addition to his hitting streak, he has exhibited more power, putting together an overall .296/.339/.531 slash line. He has also stole 29 bases in 40 attempts.

