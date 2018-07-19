Siri went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Double-A Pensacola's 11-3 win over Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The three-hit performance yielded a 26-point jump in Siri's batting average, with the 22-year-old now slashing .231/.287/.505 in just under a month at Double-A. Siri, who set a Midwest League record last season with a 39-game hitting streak at Low-A Dayton, hasn't maintained the improved contact skills he displayed in 2017. Over stops at Pensacola and High-A Daytona this season, Siri has struck out in 30.8 percent of his plate appearances, which has mitigated the impact of his stolen-base and stolen-base production.