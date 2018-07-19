Reds' Jose Siri: Homers twice in three-hit game
Siri went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Double-A Pensacola's 11-3 win over Jacksonville on Wednesday.
The three-hit performance yielded a 26-point jump in Siri's batting average, with the 22-year-old now slashing .231/.287/.505 in just under a month at Double-A. Siri, who set a Midwest League record last season with a 39-game hitting streak at Low-A Dayton, hasn't maintained the improved contact skills he displayed in 2017. Over stops at Pensacola and High-A Daytona this season, Siri has struck out in 30.8 percent of his plate appearances, which has mitigated the impact of his stolen-base and stolen-base production.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...