Reds' Jose Siri: On DL at High-A
Siri (thumb) is opening the season on the disabled list at High-A Pensacola, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
Mayo did not provide a timetable for Siri's return, but he suffered ligament damage when he crashed into the outfield wall in late February, so he could be on the shelf into May. Siri has plus raw power and at least 70-grade speed, but there are questions about the viability of the hit tool against upper-level pitching. Given that he turns 23 in July, it is imperative that he return and hit the ground running, as he is old for his level and people will have doubts about his ability to hit in the upper levels until he proves that he can.
