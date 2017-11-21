Siri was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Monday.

To protect him from the Rule 5 draft, the Reds added Siri to their 40-man roster. Siri played 126 games at Low-A Dayton in 2017, over which he slashed .293/.341/.530 and hit 24 home runs.

