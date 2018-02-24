Play

Siri suffered ligament damage in his left thumb after crashing into the outfield wall Friday and will be out for the foreseeable future, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

At this point there is no semblance of a timetable, but the outlook does not look promising for the 22-year-old. There should be another update on Siri's status once he's able to undergo further evaluation.

