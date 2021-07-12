The Reds have selected Torres with the 89th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The shortstop from NC State stands six feet tall and weighs 168 pounds. Torres is a tremendous defender with a strong arm but will have to make big strides in his offensive abilities. He slashed .294/.352/.514 in 47 games in 2021, most notably cutting his strikeout rate to roughly 17 percent from 30 percent a season ago. That being said, Torres struggles to make contact with breaking balls and is likely too skinny to ever hit for average power.