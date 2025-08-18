Trevino went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Trevino brought home the first run of the game with a sac fly to right field in the seventh, and he came up clutch in the ninth with an RBI single to send the game to extra innings. He has logged a hit in four of his last six starts and gone 6-for-23 (.261) with three runs and four RBI over that span. Trevino has seen a recent uptick in starts behind home plate with Tyler Stephenson idle in each of the Reds' last two games.