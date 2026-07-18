Reds' Jose Trevino: Hits two homers in Saturday's loss

Trevino went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs during the Reds' 10-3 loss to the Rockies on Saturday.

The Reds could not match the offensive output of the Rockies on Saturday, but Trevino did his part with solo homers in both the third and fifth innings. It was the first multi-homer game of the season for the veteran catcher and the third of his major-league career, with the last instance taking place May 12, 2024 against the Rays while playing for the Yankees. Trevino has a .715 OPS with three home runs and 10 RBI across 74 plate appearances this season.