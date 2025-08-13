Trevino went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

The veteran catcher kicked off a two-run rally in the third inning with a one-out single, coming home on a Spencer Steer two-bagger, and Trevino then played a key role in a three-run sixth that broke the game open. He continues to split time with Tyler Stephenson behind the plate, and through five starts in August, Trevino is batting .263 (5-for-19) with a double, two RBI and three runs.