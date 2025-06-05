Trevino went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to Milwaukee.

Trevino collected his ninth multi-hit performance of the season and is up to a team-high tying 14 doubles through 40 games. The backup catcher's production dropped off since Tyler Stephenson made his season debut May 2. Trevino, who was hitting .324 at the time of Stephenson's activation, is batting .255 (12-for-47) with eight doubles and three RBI over his last 14 contests.