The Reds and Trevino avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.425 million contract Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Picked up in a trade with the Yankees last month, Trevino was arbitration-eligible for the third and final time. The 32-year-old will be the Reds' No. 2 catcher in 2025 behind Tyler Stephenson.