The Yankees traded Trevino to the Reds on Friday in exchange for Fernando Cruz and Alex Jackson, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Trevino slashed .215/.288/.354 with eight homers and 28 RBI over 234 regular-season plate appearances in 2024 while backing up Austin Wells. With Tyler Stephenson already in Cincinnati, Trevino will almost certainly continue to act as a backup, but the 32-year-old's career .637 OPS isn't likely to earn him a spot in the lineup very often.