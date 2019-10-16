Smith was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Wednesday.

Smith will look to fill a middle relief role with the Reds in 2020 after spending time with the Indians and Marlins in 2019. In 14 appearances between those two clubs, the 30-year-old posted a 6.39 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP in 12.2 innings.

