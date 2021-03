Osich was throwing his fastball between 93-95 mph in his first spring training outing, after averaging only 92 mph last season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Osich is in the Reds spring training camp on a non-roster invite. That he's left-handed works in his favor - only Amir Garrett and Sean Doolittle are lefties in their pen, barring the possibility of Wade Miley not starting.