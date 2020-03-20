Reds' Josh VanMeter: Anterior muscle injury
VanMeter's lower leg injury has been diagnosed as an anterior muscle strain, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
VanMeter's roster status once the season begins was already up in the air before he suffered this injury during the last week of spring training. With the Reds dispersed and their Arizona facility closed, it might be difficult to get a progress report on him. He still could make the Opening Roster as the 26th man, given his positional flexibility.
