VanMeter is expected be called up from Triple-A Louisville, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

VanMeter has been hitting the cover off the ball at Louisville with a .346/.432/.757 slash line and 13 home runs in 29 games. The 25-year-old could seemingly take over at second base for Jose Peraza, who has struggled mightily this season with a .504 OPS, but the Reds have yet to make any official declarations.

