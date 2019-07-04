Reds' Josh VanMeter: Called up from Louisville
The Reds recalled VanMeter from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
VanMeter pushed his way onto the big-league roster earlier this season after breaking out in a big way at Louisville, but aside from drawing walks at a steady clip, the utility man offered little impact at the dish over 28 games with Cincinnati, slashing .220/.347/.268 across 49 plate appearances. Since moving back to Triple-A on June 19, he's resumed raking, batting .393 with nine extra-base hits in 16 contests. The 24-year-old will fill a bench role once again for the Reds and isn't expected to make more than the occasional spot start or pinch-hitting appearance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...