The Reds recalled VanMeter from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

VanMeter pushed his way onto the big-league roster earlier this season after breaking out in a big way at Louisville, but aside from drawing walks at a steady clip, the utility man offered little impact at the dish over 28 games with Cincinnati, slashing .220/.347/.268 across 49 plate appearances. Since moving back to Triple-A on June 19, he's resumed raking, batting .393 with nine extra-base hits in 16 contests. The 24-year-old will fill a bench role once again for the Reds and isn't expected to make more than the occasional spot start or pinch-hitting appearance.

