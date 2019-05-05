Reds' Josh VanMeter: Called up to majors
VanMeter's contract was selected by the Reds on Sunday.
VanMeter isn't a particularly highly-rated prospect, but he had an excellent start to the season with Triple-A Louisville, cruising to a .336/.431/.736 line with 13 homers in 30 games. He's played everywhere except catcher and center field over the last two seasons and could see playing time around the diamond during his time with the Reds. Cody Reed was optioned in a corresponding move.
