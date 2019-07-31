Reds' Josh VanMeter: Could serve as Puig replacement
VanMeter will start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday against the Pirates.
While manager David Bell hasn't provided word on his plans for the everyday lineup following Tuesday's blockbuster deal that sent Yasiel Puig to Cleveland, VanMeter looks like he'll at least be given a run as a strong-side platoon player. Before heading to the bench for Tuesday's 11-4 loss, VanMeter had started each of the past five games, going 10-for-18 with three home runs, two doubles, four RBI and seven runs during that stretch. Phillip Ervin and Jose Peraza loom as candidates to poach starts from the lefty-hitting VanMeter when the Reds oppose southpaws.
