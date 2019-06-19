The Reds optioned VanMeter to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

VanMeter struggled to crack the lineup after being promoted back to the big leagues May 21, drawing just five starts during his latest stint in Cincinnati. Despite the lack of consistent action, VanMeter was still able to post a .394 on-base percentage in his limited plate appearances. He'll have the opportunity to play regularly at Louisville and should be one of the top options for a callup in the event the Reds lose one of their regular position players at some point down the road.

More News
Our Latest Stories