Reds' Josh VanMeter: Enters as pinch hitter
VanMeter replaced an injured Joey Votto (back) in the fifth inning of Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Indians, finishing the day with a pair of strikeouts and a walk in three plate appearances.
In his first at-bat of the game, VanMeter nearly connected on his first home run, but the ball hooked right past the foul pole. He ultimately struck out in that at-bat and whiffed again later in the contest, giving him a 27.9 percent strikeout rate at the big-league level this season. The versatile VanMeter's stint with the Reds may not last much longer with both Scooter Gennett (groin) and Alex Blandino (knee) expected back from the injured list before the end of the month.
